VMI aquatic center gets ready to raise the roof

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “The biggest challenge with this site is the site itself,” said Col. Keith Jarvis, VMI’s Director of Construction. “It’s a very small site, so logistically the contractor has had to work extra hard to make sure that he can get all the equipment, all of the men, and all of the materials on site when needed to put this together.”

This being the new VMI aquatic center, at about the halfway point in its creation.

“We’ve been at it just a little over a year,” said Jarvis, “and we’ve got about nine months to go.”

But now they have to set up a giant crane to lift the beams for the roof into place.

“There’s 22 of those,” Jarvis explained. “They’ll begin erection of those beams within the next couple of days and that’ll go on for about six weeks.”

Unfortunately that means a portion of Main Street will be closed for a bit.

“The beams come in two pieces. So they’ll be delivered to the job site in two pieces,” Jarvis said. “We’ll lay them out in a designated lane in the road, put them together, and then the large crane – a 375-ton crane behind us – will lift them into place in the building.”

Everything is expected to finally be done in December.

“You know, it’s a joy to see a project come together and finish and get used, you know, as it gets turned over to VMI,” Jarvis said, “and then we move on to the next project that comes about. So there’s always something to look forward to, whether it’s the completion of this project or the beginning of the construction and design of another.”

