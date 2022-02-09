WATCH LIVE: Memorial service held for Bridgewater College officers

Watch the live stream above.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and Bridgewater College are livestreaming a memorial service for John E. Painter and Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson, police officers killed in the line of duty.

The service began at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center of James Madison University.

The officers were shot after responding to reports of a suspicious person at Memorial Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was arrested shortly after and has been charged with two counts of Capital Murder, one count of First-Degree Murder, and the Use of a Gun in Commission of a Felony.

