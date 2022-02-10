Advertisement

2.2 magnitude earthquake detected Wednesday night in Bedford county

Initial reports came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday
A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was detected Wednesday evening near Forest in Bedford County.
A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was detected Wednesday evening near Forest in Bedford County.
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was registered by the U.S. Geological Survey Wednesday evening. Several reports started coming in shortly before 10:30 p.m. from those living near the epicenter. The small quake took place approximately 6 miles outside of the community of Forest in Bedford county. That’s between Bedford and Lynchburg.

While the small event wasn’t felt very far from the epicenter, it was detected on several seismographs, including ones on the campus of Virginia Tech, and a personal sensor 150 miles away in Northern Virginia.

What’s interesting is this makes the second earthquake in a week in Central Virginia. A smaller, 1.9 magnitude quake took place on February 4th in Cumberland, Virginia.

There have been several earthquakes in Central Virginia over the past week.
There have been several earthquakes in Central Virginia over the past week.

