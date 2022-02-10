Advertisement

7@four: Night to Remember Gala set to support Pulaski community center

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@Rour is continuing its Black History Month celebrations.

Joining us Thursday was Dr. Mickey Hickman from the Calfee Community & Cultural Center in Pulaski.

The center has a vision to increase awareness of local African-American history.

There will be a Night to Remember gala at Omni Place in Fairlawn February 26; it benefits the community center.

You can reach the center at 540-509-0068 or via info@calfeeccc.org.

Watch the video for the story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Police release names of pedestrians hit on I-81 entrance ramp
Roanoke death investigation
Police identify man found shot to death on Roanoke street
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Victim in Blacksburg Shooting Was Patrick Henry Student
Medical examiner confirms cause of death of high schooler shot in Blacksburg
Police lights graphic
Roanoke Police looking for people responsible for breaking into home, shooting residents

Latest News

Quake Hits Bedford County
Quake Hits Bedford County
Roanoke County Restaurant Week
Roanoke County Restaurant Week
Youngkin Talks Tax Cuts
Youngkin Talks Tax Cuts
General Assembly Talks Martinsville Reversion
Senate Passes Martinsville Referendum
McCluer Principal Honored
McCluer Principal Honored