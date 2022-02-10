7@four: Night to Remember Gala set to support Pulaski community center

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@Rour is continuing its Black History Month celebrations.

Joining us Thursday was Dr. Mickey Hickman from the Calfee Community & Cultural Center in Pulaski.

The center has a vision to increase awareness of local African-American history.

There will be a Night to Remember gala at Omni Place in Fairlawn February 26; it benefits the community center.

You can reach the center at 540-509-0068 or via info@calfeeccc.org.

Watch the video for the story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.