Alleged MS-13 gang member abduction, murder case sees seven witnesses in day two of trial

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial for Josue Coreas-Ventura entered day two Wednesday.

He’s accused of the abduction and murder of Raymond Wood, and watched as seven witnesses took the stand Wednesday.

One witness was a leader in an MS-13 gang clique based out of Maryland. Cameras were not allowed to film him Wednesday.

He said Coreas-Ventura was someone else from the same clique. He says Coreas-Ventura was told to go to Virginia, where drugs were eventually sent.

In his testimony, he alleges Coreas-Ventura told him a chicken had been found in the Lynchburg area – meaning a rival to the gang. In this case, it meant someone else selling drugs.

He says Coreas-Ventura wanted to make a meal out of the chicken – meaning to do harm to them, and that by doing so, MS-13 would show their control of an area.

Other people were sent to Virginia to assist Coreas-Ventura.

Later, a former Bedford County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy said he pulled over a car Coreas-Ventura was in, the day after Wood’s death.

Two pairs of gloves were found on Coreas-Ventura by the deputy during the stop.

A forensic scientist supervisor with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science says his DNA was on one pair of those gloves which also contained the blood of Wood.

At least six more witnesses are expected to testify in this case. The trial will resume Thursday morning.

