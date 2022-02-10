HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Movie filmed at an alpaca farm at Smith Mountain Lake to premiere at the Grandin Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For alpaca farm owner Jay Pratley, Hollywood literally came calling.

“They did a national search. It was quite exciting and they contacted my wife, Robbin and said they wanted to meet with us to see if we had the parameters to fit into the movie,” says Pratley.

Turns out, they were the perfect fit, and shooting took place on Pratley’s Smith Mountain Lake Alpaca farm in December of 2018.

And the rest, as they say, is movie history.

“They came out to the farm, it was fun. We had a lot of excitement. It was behind the scenes. We got to see a movie play out right in front of us. And we were just thrilled. The alpacas did a great job,” says Pratley.

Pratley and his wife, Robbin got to spend time with the human stars of the film, too.

“The whole crew stayed in our house. So we got a really cool chance to interact with them and the producers were fabulous. It became part of a family,” Pratley says.

“Princess Cut 3: Beauty from Ashes″ stars Kate MacCallum and Ben Davies,

It’s about a struggling single mom who witnesses a domestic disturbance, and develops an unexpected relationship with the officer investigating the case.

The film premieres Thursday night at 8:15 at the Grandin.

Pratley is looking forward to strolling down the red carpet with his wife.

Visitors to their alpaca farm can have a brush with showbiz, too.

“The same alpacas that are in the movie, you can come to the farm and hug and pet and see... they were real stars for the show. They did exactly everything they were supposed to,” says Pratley.

Along with hosting a bit of Hollywood, the farm, featuring more than 60 alpacas, offers daily tours by appointment.

“People come from all over the country. It’s great fun. You get to hug and pet the alpacas, learn about their history and it’s a great family fun thing to do. We’re so proud to have been able to do this for over 20 years,” says Pratley.

Click here, if you’re interested in buying tickets for Thursday night’s premiere event at 8:15 at the Grandin.

Pratley adds that “Princess Cut 3: Beauty from Ashes” will also be streaming on Pure Flix in June.

