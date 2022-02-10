Advertisement

Lynchburg Police investigating armed robbery

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened in the 700-block of Grady Street on Wednesday afternoon.

On February 9, 2022 at 3:19 p.m., officers responded to the report of an armed robbery. Two victims say they were attacked by six men armed with handguns. LPD says that the suspects also attempted to steal a car, but crashed in the area, then fled on foot.

The two victims were treated for non life-threatening injuries at Lynchburg General Hospital.

The investigation is being handled by detectives in the LPD Criminal Investigations Division. Charges are pending as more information becomes available.

Anyone with video footage of this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation.

