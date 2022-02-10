Advertisement

New Hampshire man dies in Pulaski County crash

pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died February 3 from a crash in Pulaski County January 31.

Gerald P. Kinney, 74, of Dalton, N.H., was driving his Hyundai Tucson south on I-81 when he took exit 94 for Route 99. Kinney ran off the left side of the road, flipped and hit a tree, according to police.

Kinney was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say speed is thought to have factored into the crash, which is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Police release names of pedestrians hit on I-81 entrance ramp
Roanoke death investigation
Police identify man found shot to death on Roanoke street
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Victim in Blacksburg Shooting Was Patrick Henry Student
Medical examiner confirms cause of death of high schooler shot in Blacksburg
Police lights graphic
Roanoke Police looking for people responsible for breaking into home, shooting residents

Latest News

crash
Police release names of pedestrians hit on I-81 entrance ramp
Traffic cones
Botetourt Co. tractor-trailer crash cleared
One dead after police chase and crash in Botetourt County
Police sirens
One dead after ATV crash in Tazewell County