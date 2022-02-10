New Hampshire man dies in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died February 3 from a crash in Pulaski County January 31.

Gerald P. Kinney, 74, of Dalton, N.H., was driving his Hyundai Tucson south on I-81 when he took exit 94 for Route 99. Kinney ran off the left side of the road, flipped and hit a tree, according to police.

Kinney was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say speed is thought to have factored into the crash, which is under investigation.

