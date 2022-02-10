Pulaski County Library System to go fine free

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Library System will be the first library in the New River Valley to do away with all customer related fines, according to the PCLS.

The PCLS Board of Trustees voted January 25, to eliminate fines, with March 1, as the anticipated start date.

“If this move encourages even one student to check out more books it will have been a worthwhile endeavor.” said Pulaski County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers.

The new fine free accounts provided by the library will not eliminate fees associated with inter-library loans and damaged or lost materials.

