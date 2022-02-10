Roanoke County Restaurant Week asking for more participants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Economic Development is rolling out the 2022 Roanoke County Restaurant Week(s) program following success from its first installment last year.

In 2021, Roanoke County Restaurant Week(s) recruited 24 restaurants from across the Roanoke Valley. The program aims to drive customers to local restaurants in the Roanoke Valley during a slow season.

The Roanoke County Economic Development office has partnered with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce, Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, Town of Vinton, Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association, and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge to extend the reach and effectiveness of this event.

Roanoke County Restaurant Week(s) 2022 will run two weeks from February 15 – March 1 with participating restaurants offering lunch and dinner specials in at least one of four tiers: $10 and under, $20 and under, $30 and under, and Restaurant’s Choice – a category for family meal deals, experimental dishes, and other menu items that don’t fit into the other tiers.

All restaurants operating within Roanoke County, the Town of Vinton, and the City of Salem can access the Specials menu template on YesRoanoke.com and can submit their menu offerings to Marshall Stanley, Economic Development Specialist, at mstanley@roanokecountyva.gov to be included in the Restaurant Week program. Restaurants that participate will receive a complete marketing package to help promote Restaurant Week(s). Anyone who takes part in a Restaurant Week(s) special is encouraged to post his or her dish on social media and tag the post with #ROCOeats so other community members can know what is being served throughout the event.

“Following its success in 2021, we wanted to bring Restaurant Week(s) back in 2022 to show support for our local restaurants during a traditionally slow season, especially with the pandemic very much still here. We hope to help connect residents to the local restaurants they love and to new local restaurants they’ve yet to discover. Mainly, we want a program that is fun and beneficial for everyone,” said Economic Development Specialist Marshall Stanley,

