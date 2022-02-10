Advertisement

Senate approves Martinsville referendum

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia General Assembly continues to advance a referendum for voters in the city of Martinsville.

Thursday afternoon, the State Senate passed legislation that would give city residents the chance to vote on Martinsville becoming a town.

“Let the people decide,” Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.) told members of the Senate. “It is their right in a free and Democratic society.”

Stanley said he introduced the legislation at the request of Martinsville residents who felt they had no say in the decision.

But a majority on Martinsville City Council continues to support reversion. And Senator Creigh Deeds (D-Bath Co.) said the General Assembly shouldn’t take sides.

“The negotiations are already underway between Martinsville and Henry County,” Deeds said during the debate. “This referenda is an 11-and-a-half hour effort to delay reversion, which is inevitable.”

Other lawmakers from outside western Virginia also weighed in on the legislation.

“And I think there is great merit, not only letting the citizens decide in a referendum, but then after that referendum is held, then honor it. And that’s what SB85 does,” said Sen. Joe Morrisey (D-Richmond).

“So there’s been agreement, and MOUs (memorandum of understanding) hammered out between all of the localities, until the last moment when they figured out they can use this as a stall tactic and put the brakes on it all,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Woodbridge).

Despite the objections the bill passed on a vote of 32 to 8.

A similar bill has passed the House of Delegates, so it appears the legislation will soon be on its way to Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Police release names of pedestrians hit on I-81 entrance ramp
Roanoke death investigation
Police identify man found shot to death on Roanoke street
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Victim in Blacksburg Shooting Was Patrick Henry Student
Medical examiner confirms cause of death of high schooler shot in Blacksburg
Police lights graphic
Roanoke Police looking for people responsible for breaking into home, shooting residents

Latest News

Youngkin Talks Tax Cuts
Youngkin Talks Tax Cuts
General Assembly Talks Martinsville Reversion
Senate Passes Martinsville Referendum
Deputy AG resigns after Post reporting on social media posts
Virginia Senate Democrats defeat 20-week abortion ban