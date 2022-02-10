Texted bomb threat leads to middle school lockdown

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A middle school in Henry County went into partial lockdown mode Thursday after a student received a bomb threat against the school.

Shortly before 10 a.m. February 10, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office got information from a Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School student who had been texted a message about a threat against the school. The sheriff’s office has not said whether the source of the threat has been determined.

The sheriff’s office and school officials placed the school on a partial lockdown and used explosive detection K9s to check the school. The threat was determined not credible, according to the sheriff’s office, and school resumed normal operations.

The sheriff’s office is urging parents to have conversations with their children, encouraging them to immediately report any type of threat they hear and not be involved in such acts, as they can have “serious legal repercussions.”

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.