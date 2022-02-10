Advertisement

Two arrested after armed robbery in Lynchburg

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday which left two people injured, according to police.

Police say officers responded to the 700 block of Grady Street at 3:19 p.m. after two people reported they had been attacked by six men with guns.

The suspects also stole a car but crashed in the same area before fleeing the scene.

Two suspects were arrested by police and taken into custody.

The two victims were treated at Lynchburg General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being handled by detectives in the LPD Criminal Investigations Division. Charges are pending until more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161.

