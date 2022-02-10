Warm through Saturday then some snow Sunday

Mostly sunny & warm to end the week

Watching for snow potential Sunday

Cooler into next week

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

Temperatures look to warm to above average levels through the rest of this week thanks to a SW upper level flow. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine through Friday with more clouds by Saturday ahead of our weekend system.

Highs will warm into the 50s during this stretch with even some 60s along and east of the Blue Ridge.

Highs warm into the 50s and 60s. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday is looking warm and quiet with increasing clouds along with highs approaching the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures are going to take a tumble on Sunday thanks to a cold front. Highs on Sunday will only climb into the 30s to near 40. A front will push through our area and slow down early Sunday allowing for snow to develop.

At the same time we have a coastal system that begins to develop to our south. Should the two merge together closer to our area, we could see a brief round of wintry weather. As of this update, chances are increasing that we’ll have at least some wintry event early Sunday. A few inches of snow is not out of the question for parts of our area.

If the coastal system "phases" together with the front, we could see higher snow totals. (WDBJ Weather)

Should the system merge closer to the coast, we may see a more impactful system. We’ll keep updated on the chances through the week.

