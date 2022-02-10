Advertisement

Warm through Saturday then some snow Sunday

Watching the weekend for another coastal system
Chances are increasing for at least a little snow Sunday.
Chances are increasing for at least a little snow Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mostly sunny & warm to end the week
  • Watching for snow potential Sunday
  • Cooler into next week

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

Temperatures look to warm to above average levels through the rest of this week thanks to a SW upper level flow. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine through Friday with more clouds by Saturday ahead of our weekend system.

Highs will warm into the 50s during this stretch with even some 60s along and east of the Blue Ridge.

Highs warm into the 50s and 60s.
Highs warm into the 50s and 60s.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday is looking warm and quiet with increasing clouds along with highs approaching the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures are going to take a tumble on Sunday thanks to a cold front. Highs on Sunday will only climb into the 30s to near 40. A front will push through our area and slow down early Sunday allowing for snow to develop.

At the same time we have a coastal system that begins to develop to our south. Should the two merge together closer to our area, we could see a brief round of wintry weather. As of this update, chances are increasing that we’ll have at least some wintry event early Sunday. A few inches of snow is not out of the question for parts of our area.

If the coastal system "phases" together with the front, we could see higher snow totals.
If the coastal system "phases" together with the front, we could see higher snow totals.(WDBJ Weather)

Should the system merge closer to the coast, we may see a more impactful system. We’ll keep updated on the chances through the week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
One pedestrian dead, another hurt after being hit on I-81 onramp
Roanoke death investigation
Police identify man found shot to death on Roanoke street
Victim in Blacksburg Shooting Was Patrick Henry Student
Medical examiner confirms cause of death of high schooler shot in Blacksburg
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Police lights graphic
Roanoke Police looking for people responsible for breaking into home, shooting residents

Latest News

We could see some light wintry weather Sunday, but it still looks like the major moisture will...
Temperatures soar through Saturday
Wednesday, February 9 - Evening Outlook
Wednesday, February 9 - Evening Outlook
Snow possible early Sunday.
Wednesday Midday FastCast
We'll see a good amount of sunshine with highs in the 50s.
Wednesday, February 9 Morning FastCast