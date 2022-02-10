Youngkin says he hopes Senate bill will end legal battle over mask mandates

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he believes legislation approved by the State Senate should end the legal battle over mask mandates in public schools.

Courts have issued conflicting rulings on the Governor’s executive order that allows parents to opt out. But Wednesday, the State Senate gave final passage to a bill that would make masks optional in schools.

“And I believe this should hopefully put to bed all of the concerns about this,” Youngkin told WDBJ7, “and that school boards hopefully will see the writing on the wall and recognize that we can stop fighting over this and press forward by giving parents a choice to whether their kids wear a mask or not.”

As it is currently written, the bill would become law July 1, but the Governor could ask lawmakers to approve an emergency clause.

And during our conversation, he said he hopes it can take effect in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP released a statement criticizing the passage of Senate Bill 739.

Officials said the decision demonstrates “a relentless disregard for the well-being of Virginia’s children.”

The organization said it supports science, and universal masking in schools.

