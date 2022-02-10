Advertisement

Youngkin says he hopes Senate bill will end legal battle over mask mandates

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he believes legislation approved by the State Senate should end the legal battle over mask mandates in public schools.

Courts have issued conflicting rulings on the Governor’s executive order that allows parents to opt out. But Wednesday, the State Senate gave final passage to a bill that would make masks optional in schools.

“And I believe this should hopefully put to bed all of the concerns about this,” Youngkin told WDBJ7, “and that school boards hopefully will see the writing on the wall and recognize that we can stop fighting over this and press forward by giving parents a choice to whether their kids wear a mask or not.”

As it is currently written, the bill would become law July 1, but the Governor could ask lawmakers to approve an emergency clause.

And during our conversation, he said he hopes it can take effect in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP released a statement criticizing the passage of Senate Bill 739.

Officials said the decision demonstrates “a relentless disregard for the well-being of Virginia’s children.”

The organization said it supports science, and universal masking in schools.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
One dead after police chase and crash in Botetourt County
crash
One pedestrian dead, another hurt after being hit on I-81 onramp
Jamel Flint mugshot
Suspect in fatal hookah lounge shooting arraigned on six charges
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead

Latest News

Roanoke City School Board Addresses Student's Killing
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules end, school leaders are in the middle
Students in the Computer Systems Technology III class at the Botetourt Technical Education...
Botetourt Technical Education Center students work on unique project
Clifton Forge Has School of Arts Grant
Clifton Forge School of Arts Gets Grant