Alleged MS-13 gang member says fellow alleged member used knife on Lynchburg teen in Bedford County murder trial

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday, alleged MS-13 gang member Josue Coreas-Ventura watched as three witnesses testified in his abduction and murder trial. Thursday marked the third day of his trial.

He’s accused of the abduction and murder of Raymond Wood.

One witness who testified Thursday is an investigator with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. He said a search warrant was executed at a Lynchburg apartment in 2017, where authorities were searching for a certain item.

Then, in June 2018, he said they spoke with Lisandro Posada-Vazquez, another alleged gang member who later pleaded guilty to the murder of Wood.

Information from Posada-Vazquez led authorities to a Bedford County river, where nearby they recovered the item police were looking for: a knife.

Cristian Sanchez-Gomez, another alleged MS-13 gang member who is facing charges in Wood’s death, also testified Thursday. Media weren’t allowed to film him.

He said Coreas-Ventura was one of multiple people who used the knife to cut and stab Wood the night of his death, and that Coreas-Ventura played a role in choking Wood on the way to Roaring Run Road, the site of the stabbing.

However, defense counsel questioned Sanchez-Gomez about his pattern of storytelling to police and in other trial testimony, saying his explanations of some things have been inconsistent.

He’s scheduled for trial in March.

Meanwhile, the trial for Coreas-Ventura will continue Friday. At least two more witnesses are expected to testify then.

