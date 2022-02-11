Body found in Gretna home Friday morning

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a male was found in a home in the 1300 block of Boxwood Road Friday morning in what is being treated as a suspicious death investigation.

A call-for-service was received by the 911 center at around 7:21 a.m. and first responders were subsequently dispatched. The suspicious nature of what these responders were met with led to Sheriff’s Office personnel being called to the scene.

The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to uncover a cause and manner of death. The victim’s name is being held until pending next-of-kin is notified.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says more updates are on the way.

