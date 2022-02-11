Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Body found in Gretna home Friday morning

(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a male was found in a home in the 1300 block of Boxwood Road Friday morning in what is being treated as a suspicious death investigation.

A call-for-service was received by the 911 center at around 7:21 a.m. and first responders were subsequently dispatched. The suspicious nature of what these responders were met with led to Sheriff’s Office personnel being called to the scene.

The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to uncover a cause and manner of death. The victim’s name is being held until pending next-of-kin is notified.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says more updates are on the way.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Police release names of pedestrians hit on I-81 entrance ramp
A light snow event is possible early Sunday morning.
Warm through Saturday, then some snow possible Sunday
Virginia Tech seismograph
Bedford County residents felt 2.3 magnitude quake
Police lights graphic
Roanoke Police looking for people responsible for breaking into home, shooting residents
Escaped TN Inmate Johnny Brown
Third escaped Tennessee inmate arrested in North Carolina

Latest News

Friday, February 11 - Evening Outlook
Friday, February 11 - Evening Outlook
Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested in Amherst for Maryland homicide
AAA encouraging winter car wash to keep vehicles running safely
Second person dies after being hit on I-81 entrance ramp Wednesday morning