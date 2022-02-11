Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a home run off Seattle Mariners' Freddy Garcia...
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a home run off Seattle Mariners' Freddy Garcia during the third inning of a baseball game on April 16, 2002, in Oakland, Calif. Giambi, the former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his parents' home in Southern California, police said. He was 47.(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says the death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide.

The 47-year-old Giambi died Wednesday at his parents’ home in suburban Claremont.

A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia and Boston.

His best season was 2001, when he batted .283 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Athletics.

In college he played for the California State University, Fullerton, team that won the 1995 College World Series.

____

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741-741.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Police release names of pedestrians hit on I-81 entrance ramp
A light snow event is possible early Sunday morning.
Warm through Saturday, then some snow possible Sunday
Virginia Tech seismograph
Bedford County residents felt 2.3 magnitude quake
Police lights graphic
Roanoke Police looking for people responsible for breaking into home, shooting residents
Escaped TN Inmate Johnny Brown
Third escaped Tennessee inmate arrested in North Carolina

Latest News

FILE - McKenzie Farias, 8, holds the hand of her father, Michael, as she receives the Pfizer...
In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID shots for kids under 5
Roanoke Police
Suspects arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Roanoke
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Teen bystander testifies she knew instantly George Floyd was ‘in distress’
The Grandin Theatre Foundation's Heart of the Main campaign started raising money in 2020 for...
Grandin Theatre Foundation opens third phase of Heart of the Main campaign