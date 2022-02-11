COVID in Virginia: Fewer new cases reported Friday than Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,602,691 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, February 11, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,275 from the 1,598,416 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than Thursday’s 4,722 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 12,536,578 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 13.7% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 14.3% reported Thursday for the previous seven days.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,117,237 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 79.5% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 70.8% fully vaccinated. 90.3% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 80.7% are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, there have been 17,482 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 17,393 reported Thursday.

1,953 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,990 Thursday. 101,170 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.