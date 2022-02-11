Family grateful after 5-year-old beats COVID-19 complications

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland family is thanking the staff at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU after their son came down with a rare side effect of COVID-19.

Medical experts at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond say studies show kids have minimal impacts from COVID-19. Still, on rare occasions, children like DJ Bronson can experience what’s called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).

“As a parent, as a mom, it was one of the most gut-wrenching experiences,” Yolanda Brunson, DJ’s mom, said.

In October, Brunson says her son was hospitalized after being diagnosed with MIS-C while on a family vacation in Williamsburg.

The mother of the 5-year-old says their entire family tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of August, but DJ showed no symptoms.

“He was his normal self. He was still running around, still playing and the whole nine,” Bronson said.

A few weeks later, Bronson said she picked up DJ at Pre-K after staff said he had a fever. She said the fever went away, so the family decided to take a weekend trip to Williamsburg.

During the trip, Bronson said her son was complaining about abdominal pain, and one night she awoke to find her son’s skin hot with a rash.

Dr. Jose Munoz, with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, said symptoms of MIS-C can take a few weeks to develop after a child has tested positive for COVID-19.

”It’s a fever that persists, and then they can get a rash,” Dr.Munoz said. “It can be little red spots, and they can get red eyes, very red eyes.”

Bronson said they rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, where their son spent over a week recovering before being released.

Dr. Munoz says DJ’s treatment included the use of steroids and aspirin.

After weeks of follow-up appointments, DJ has been released by his doctor. But just last week, the family went back to the hospital in Richmond to say thank you to the staff.

Bronson says her husband brought meals for staff and DJ wrote a thank you card. She says as a parent, the team helped her and her husband through the process.

“They have this thing, highlighting nurses; it’s called Daisy Awards. I made sure I filled out those nomination forms for the different nurses who just gave exceptional, impeccable bedside manner to DJ while he was there; the whole staff on seven east was just phenomenal,” Bronson said.

The Children’s Hospital of Richmond says they treated at least two patients for MIS-C in the last week, and they expect that number to rise after the recent spike of Omicron cases.

