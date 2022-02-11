Four-month dredging ban starting next week at Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-month ban on dredging within the Smith Mountain Project lake boundaries begins next week, according to Appalachian Power.

Dredging is typically done to remove sediment and debris from the bottom of the lake to help increase water depth and is prohibited yearly between February 15 and June 15 to protect the fish during spawning season.

“The four-month pause in dredging helps to protect critical fish spawning,” said Neil Holthouser of Appalachian Power’s shoreline management group. “Fish depend on undisturbed shallow-water environments for nesting sites. The temporary dredging ban helps keep the fish population healthy and stable over time.”

While dredging isn’t allowed until mid-June, Appalachian’s shoreline is helping with the necessary permitting process. When considering dredging at Smith Mountain or Leesville lakes, shoreline property owners and contractors should remember these key requirement:

• Only accumulated sediment may be dredged; the original lake bottom cannot be disturbed. Dredging or excavation of all designated wetlands areas is prohibited.

• Dredging or excavation involving more than 25 cubic yards of sediment requires the filing of a joint application with Appalachian and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

• Dredging or excavation involving less than 25 cubic yards of sediment may be allowed under the USACE Nationwide Permit 19, provided certain conditions are met. Property owners are advised to consult with the USACE prior to any planned dredging activity.

• Appalachian requires that property owners who are considering dredging less than 25 cubic yards of sediment contact Appalachian a minimum of 10 working days prior to the planned dredging so that Appalachian can determine if the project meets the requirements of the Shoreline Management Plan.

To contact Appalachian’s shoreline management staff, email Neil Holthouser at nholthouser@aep.com. To contact the USACE, call (540) 344-1409.

