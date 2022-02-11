Grandin Theatre Foundation opens third phase of Heart of the Main campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre turns 90 this year, and its foundation is hoping to upgrade with the community’s help to allow more movies, local events, and programs to use the big screen and break a leg on stage.

Only one out of seven historic original American cinema houses has survived.

It’s the heart of the neighborhood that’s stood the test of time, and the pulse of an icon is getting louder.

The Grandin Theatre Foundation’s Heart of the Main campaign started raising money in 2020 for upgrades, like this LED lighting system, and improved acoustics.

The campaign’s final act will be buying and installing a new dramatic, signature red curtain in front of the main screen and stage.

“We believe the reason why the Grandin has lasted all these years is that in this community, in Grandin Village, it’s a cultural, a geographic, and historical anchor,” says Executive Director Ian Fortier. In keeping up with the times, the theatre is becoming more dynamic. “We realize looking into the future the more diverse we are as an organization, the more ability that we have to provide diversified programming, in addition to just movie programming and first-run programming. Whether it’s business seminars or kids for educational matinees, spoken word debate, live music, small theatrics, all things that we’re endeavoring to do.”

Altogether, the updates are estimated to cost $350,000. The Grandin has already secured nearly 60% of the funds and is aiming to reach its goal over the summer, completing the enhancements this fall.

With an upward trajectory in ticket sales, movie lovers can expect another great year for film, and the best is yet to come.

“In our diversity is our relevancy and our relevancy is our sustainability,” adds Fortier.

For online donations, visit - https://www.grandintheatre.com/donate, or when you are in the Theatre to pick up a pledge form. Donations can be sent directly to the Theatre’s address, 1310 Grandin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015.

