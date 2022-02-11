Advertisement

Hot-shooting Virginia Tech women upset No. 11 Georgia Tech Thursday

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 10 first-quarter points as Virginia Tech started the game on a 22-11 run and the Hokies led wire-to-wire to knock off No. 11 Georgia Tech, 73-63 to go to 10-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the first time in school history.

Virginia Tech has reached 10 conference wins only once previously, in the 2019-20 season.

