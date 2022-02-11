Advertisement

Jail and prison facilities still battling COVID impacts in Roanoke Valley

Bedford Jail
Bedford Jail(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jail and prison facilities across our region are continuing to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

The Blue Ridge regional jail authority says they are sill currently monitoring staffing levels, quarantine, and COVID numbers to safely open the Bedford and Campbell county jail facilities.

The Allegheny Regional Jail, although sill in operation, is also feeling the effects of the virus and short staffing issues.

“It puts a big strain when you’re a small facility already and a certain number of beds and then you have to figure out how to isolate the inmates that have it so it doesn’t spread,” explains Alleghany Sheriff Kevin Hall.

The Bedford Jail has been closed since January 11th and the Campbell County Jail closed due to COVID on February 4th

