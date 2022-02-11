Man arrested for double murder in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a double murder from December 2021.

Omar Guevara-Rodriguez of Danville is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Onesimo Fermin Silva-Garcia and 33-year-old Victor Garcia-Mayorga. The brothers had been shot to death.

He is in custody in the Pittsylvania County Jail.

The victims were found dead after an arson fire in Pittsylvania County December 12 in a mobile home on West Prospect Road.

No information has been released about a possible motive.

