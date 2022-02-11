Advertisement

Man arrested for double murder in Pittsylvania County

Omar Guevara-Rodriguez mugshot
Omar Guevara-Rodriguez mugshot
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a double murder from December 2021.

Omar Guevara-Rodriguez of Danville is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Onesimo Fermin Silva-Garcia and 33-year-old Victor Garcia-Mayorga. The brothers had been shot to death.

He is in custody in the Pittsylvania County Jail.

The victims were found dead after an arson fire in Pittsylvania County December 12 in a mobile home on West Prospect Road.

No information has been released about a possible motive.

