Advertisement

Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Pittsylvania County

Suspect in Coconut Skill Games Armed Robbery in Pittsylvania County
Suspect in Coconut Skill Games Armed Robbery in Pittsylvania County(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a game store in Pittsylvania County, according to police.

Employees say a man in a mask entered Coconut Skill Games Thursday morning with a gun and demanded money.

The man took an unspecified amount of cash from the business.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

A reward of $5,000 has been placed for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Police release names of pedestrians hit on I-81 entrance ramp
A light snow event is possible early Sunday morning.
Warm through Saturday, then some snow possible Sunday
Virginia Tech seismograph
Bedford County residents felt 2.3 magnitude quake
Police lights graphic
Roanoke Police looking for people responsible for breaking into home, shooting residents
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 11, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 11, 2022
Johnny Brown, an inmate at the Sullivan County Jail found in Wilmington, North Carolina
Third escaped Tennessee inmate arrested in North Carolina
John Michael Collins
Henrico man last seen in December found safe
Roanoke County bus driver recruitment bonus
Roanoke County bus driver signing bonus