Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a game store in Pittsylvania County, according to police.

Employees say a man in a mask entered Coconut Skill Games Thursday morning with a gun and demanded money.

The man took an unspecified amount of cash from the business.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

A reward of $5,000 has been placed for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

