Moneta community rebuilds woman’s burned down home in just 20 days

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - In a number of days, one woman in Moneta went from having her house burn down to having a brand new home, thanks to the help of her neighbors.

“I had a candle lit and set on my dresser. I went and laid down on the bed, I was just going to lay down, I wasn’t going to sleep, and I fell off to sleep,” remembers Martha Jones. “When I woke up, the basket of clothes at the foot of my bed was on fire. All of my stuff got burned up.”

Jones was able to get herself and her grandchildren out of the home safely, but she was left with nothing.

“On January the 3rd, there was a house fire next door to our church,” explains Troy Keaton. “Driving to work a day or two later I discovered it.”

Keaton pulls over and speaks with a woman in front of the burned home.

“Pastor Troy walks up and says ‘oh my goodness. This is where God wanted me to stop.’ And asked what they could do to help,” adds Sandra Eggleston, stepdaughter to Jones.

Just like a story from the Bible, with the help of nearly 100 volunteers from the church and community, the house was rebuilt in 20 days.

“This thing fell into place,” says Keaton, explaining how the skills f the volunteers helped make the project possible.

“Come and see what God is going to do,” became the motto of the group, according to Keith Gardner, a church member and leader in the project. “Not what we were going to do. Let’s see what God is going to do in the midst of all this.”

The church spent around $50,000 to completely rebuild the structure. It’s a task Keaton feels he was called to do.

“I read a quote right around when I ran across this by a guy named Maclaren and he said ‘The world would be transformed if every Christian simply attended to the sorrows that lay directly in front of him.’ I didn’t know who lived there, I didn’t know whose house it was, but I knew somebody was in sorrow. I knew that day that that sorrow was right in front of us.”

From tragedy to triumph, where jones could not be more grateful.

“I want to thank all of those people for what they have done for me, and may God bless each and every one of them.”

