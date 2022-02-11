Advertisement

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Learning to love your community during this Valentine’s Day season, and beyond

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stops by WZBJ24 with some ways to show your love for local businesses
Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says showing love for our community is as simple as supporting a local coffee shop(Caitlyn Scaggs)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Valentine’s Day is coming up, and lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says we all need to learn to love where we live.

“One way is by how we spend our dollars. Shopping local supports dreams and hopes of the people who live in this very community! It not only supports the owner but helps create great jobs where we live. I have a local coffee shop I love! Great Road in Christiansburg. I get to know the regulars and the people who work there.,” says Scaggs.

She adds, “It is so unique, a former church converted into the coffee shop, I love how it has local character. It makes me happy to go there and support my neighbors!”

Like everything else, showing financial support to local businesses can become a habit. But how can we start?

“Well first, commit to going to a unique, local business this week! Find a reason to pop in and show support,” says Scaggs.

She goes on to explain, “I used to be a small business owner in the community and can attest to the impact of others celebrating your successes and showing love. A word of mouth referral is one of the best gifts you can give a locally-owned business. Good word travels fast.”

And you can always read Scaggs’ blog, “Boldly Pursue” for more encouragement and positive ideas.

