Parry McCluer Middle School principal gets award

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The principal of Buena Vista’s Parry McCluer Middle School has received some recognition.

Debbie Gilbert received the Impact Award from the Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development in Richmond Tuesday. The group supports educators committed to innovation and excellence in teaching and learning.

The award honors educators who exemplify the spirit of the association’s learning, teaching, and leading mission.

Only a handful of recipients receive them each year.

