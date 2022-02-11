Advertisement

Producer

WDBJ7 Logo(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The producer is one of the most crucial positions at a television station. It requires someone who is a strong leader, excellent communicator, organized and passionate about the news.

This producer position has the potential to serve as a huge opportunity for a journalist who is looking to advance in this business. WDBJ7 is focused on training and growing producers who have an interest in not only putting together incredible newscasts, but also working toward a goal of entering management or working in a big-time market.

Our News Director, Assistant News Director and Executive Producer all have extensive producing experience and will be focused on helping the person we hire be the absolute best in this position.

If you are ready to take your career to the next level, email your resume and a recent newscast to our News Director, Eric Walters, at ewalters@wdbj7.com. Also, apply online here.

WDBJ/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE

