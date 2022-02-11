Advertisement

Regional Partnership launches Thrive 2027 campaign

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Regional Partnership has released a new five-year strategic plan, and a fundraising campaign to advance economic development in western Virginia.

The organization says it will build on the current program of work that it credits for more than 3,200 new jobs, and more than $500 million in new investment.

John Hull is the Executive Director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

“A lot of people came together to create Thrive 2027,” Hull said during the online campaign launch event. “It is an aggressive plan that we believe positions us for continued growth over the next five years.”

The regional partnership also announced it has raised $2.8 million of the $3.6 million it hopes to bring in from its private partners.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Police release names of pedestrians hit on I-81 entrance ramp
Roanoke death investigation
Police identify man found shot to death on Roanoke street
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Victim in Blacksburg Shooting Was Patrick Henry Student
Medical examiner confirms cause of death of high schooler shot in Blacksburg
Police lights graphic
Roanoke Police looking for people responsible for breaking into home, shooting residents

Latest News

Workers dig down to recover a broken valve.
Goshen deals with water problems
Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance holds the knife Josue Coreas-Ventura allegedly...
Alleged MS-13 gang member says fellow alleged member used knife on Lynchburg teen in Bedford County murder trial
Roanoke County Restaurant Week
Roanoke County Restaurant Week asking for more participants
Virginia Rents Rising