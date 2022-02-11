Advertisement

Roanoke County School Board approves plan to help bring in school bus drivers

The Roanoke County Public Schools logo at Thursday nights School Board meeting.
The Roanoke County Public Schools logo at Thursday nights School Board meeting.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At Thursday nights Roanoke County School Board meeting, it was made clear that Roanoke County Public Schools is in need of school bus drivers.

Director of Human Resources, Jim Bradshaw, presented the plan, as he showed RCPS has 13 openings for school bus drivers.

Bradshaw outlined the plan that will provide a signing bonus to all new bus drivers and aides.

For new drivers with no experience, they will earn a $1,000 signing bonus after 90 days of driving. For drivers with a commercial drivers license, they will earn a $1,500 signing bonus after 90 days of driving. Bus aides will earn a $500 signing bonus.

Current RCPS employees can also earn a $500 recruitment bonus. The employee will earn the bonus once the person they recruit drives for 30 days.

The plan was approved by all School Board members in attendance, Mike Wray was not present due to a medical procedure.

The School Board members are also hoping to provide current drivers with a reward in the future as well, to thank them for continuing to be a vital asset to RCPS.

