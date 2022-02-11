Roanoke County School Board pushes unity as School District prepares to make masks optional

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a much different atmosphere at Thursday’s Roanoke County School Board meeting. There were only 11 speakers for Thursday’s public comment portion, compared to 70 two weeks ago when the School Board voted 4-1 to make masks optional starting Feb. 14.

“When we work together and put these divisive issues aside, we can accomplish great things and we need to do that,” said Chairman David M. Linden.

Some came out Thursday to have their opinions on the masking decision heard.

“After the last board meeting, I was dismayed, I was disheartened,” said one parent and medical professional in the Roanoke community.

Current teachers explained the importance of having raises included in the upcoming budget decisions.

“Please keep in mind the amount of work, time and effort we as teachers put in daily, as you make decisions on budget for staff and teacher wages.”

But the overall message of the meeting is that no matter your stance on masks in schools, the School District has to work together as a whole.

“We might disagree but if we both have the option of wanting to do what’s best for our children, we better learn to get along, we better learn to have some unity,” said one person who attended the meeting.

Linden said Thursday night felt kind of like a healing night. He also said that all 26 schools have had their air flow systems tested and will be ready to go when masks become optional on Monday.

