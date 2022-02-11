Second person dies after being hit on I-81 entrance ramp Wednesday morning

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Both pedestrians hit on the entrance ramp of Interstate-81 from Route 220 in Troutville Wednesday morning have died, according to Virginia State Police.

David Lawrence Fridley, 47, of New Castle, died at the scene after being hit.

Benjamin Daniel Lee, 27, of Troutville, died at Roanoke Memorial Hospital from his injuries.

Police say the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on Route 220 and merged onto the southbound entrance ramp to Interstate 81, and hit two males walking in the road.

