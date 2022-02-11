State Police investigating fire and death in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a situation in Buena Vista Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Richard Garletts, officers were called to reports of a house fire, and a male was found inside.

WDBJ7 is on the scene off 13th Street and Cherry Avenue, where our reporter saw a covered body being removed from the house.

The VSP crime scene van is there and the area around the house is roped off with police tape.

WDBJ7 is working to gather more details.

