Suspect arrested in Amherst for Maryland homicide

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Wayne Ford was arrested Thursday in the town of Amherst for a homicide in Maryland on April 6, 2021.

He was wanted out of Prince George’s County.

Ford is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and FirearmUse/Felony for a violent crime. He was arrested at a Food Lion without conflict.

