Suspect wanted after armed robbery

Pittsylvania armed robbery suspect
Pittsylvania armed robbery suspect(Pittsylvania County)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at the Coconut Skill Games along the South Boston highway.

Employees say the suspect entered the business at 6 a.m. presented a firearm and demanded money.

He took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

If you know who this individual is or have any information contact police.

They say if information shared on the suspect leads to an arrest and conviction, you could be eligible for up to $5000 cash reward.

