Suspects arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are now in custody after a shooting in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue SW Tuesday night.

Roanoke Police say Clayton A. Pellitteri, 20 of Roanoke, and Haley A. Sarks, 18 of Roanoke, were charged after allegedly breaking into the home and sending two men to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

“Pellitteri is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, one count of robbery, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of petit larceny, and one count of prohibiting a person from calling 911. Sarks is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of robbery.”

Both arrived at the Roanoke Police Department on Friday where warrants previously issued for their arrest were served with no conflict.

