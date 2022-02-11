Advertisement

Third escaped Tennessee inmate arrested in North Carolina

Johnny Brown, an inmate at the Sullivan County Jail found in Wilmington, North Carolina
Johnny Brown, an inmate at the Sullivan County Jail found in Wilmington, North Carolina(Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, Nc. (WDBJ) - The third escaped Tennessee inmate was arrested in Wilmington North Carolina Thursday night, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The U.S. Marshals Service along with the Wilmington Police Department found Johnny Brown, 50, at S 16th St. in Wilmington after finding the white Chevy Silverado the inmates were thought to be traveling in with a West Virginia plate instead of the original Tennessee plate.

Brown was one of three inmates to escape the Sullivan County Jail (Tennessee) February 4. The other two inmates have been confirmed to be dead by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. He will be held at the New Hanover County Detention Center awaiting extradition.

