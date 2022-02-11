Advertisement

Trucker convoy protest could disrupt the Super Bowl, DHS says

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings. (Source: CNN, WDIV, CTV NETWORK, CBC NEWS, AMBASSADOR BRIDGE, POOL)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is warning that vaccine mandate protests, similar to the ones in Canada, could soon erupt in the United States as the Freedom Convoy blocks another artery between the United States and Canada.

Ambassador Bridge toll booths sat empty at the busiest international crossing in North America Thursday.

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota and Montana on the Canadian side of the border, disrupting economic resources flowing in between the two nations.

Dozens of protesters disrupted traffic at the Ottawa International Airport for about two hours Thursday morning, circling the airport’s arrivals and departure terminals.

The Canadian government is now sending additional Royal Canadian Mounted Police to assist with several protest locations in the country.

“The more resources, the more reinforcements, the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration,” said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

Now, DHS is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to the protests in Canada, could soon erupt in the U.S., potentially impacting the Super Bowl and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

