Two charged after Lynchburg armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two teens, ages 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged following an armed robbery Wednesday in the 700 block of Grady Street.

The male suspects were both charged with the following:

“Robbery with a firearm

Malicious wounding

Hit & run with injury

Carjacking

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Grand larceny

Assault by mob

Brandishing

Possession of a firearm under the age of 18″

According to Lynchburg Police, more charges are pending for additional suspects.

