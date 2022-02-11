Hometown Local
Two charged after Lynchburg armed robbery

(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two teens, ages 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged following an armed robbery Wednesday in the 700 block of Grady Street.

The male suspects were both charged with the following:

  • “Robbery with a firearm
  • Malicious wounding
  • Hit & run with injury
  • Carjacking
  • Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • Grand larceny
  • Assault by mob
  • Brandishing
  • Possession of a firearm under the age of 18″

According to Lynchburg Police, more charges are pending for additional suspects.

