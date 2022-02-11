Two taken to hospital after crash along Rt. 29 in Nelson Co.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer carrying hazardous material was involved in a crash with a Dodge Charger Friday afternoon along Rt. 29S. The incident landed two people in a hospital.

Crews responded to the area near Rt. 776 (Grape Lawn Dr.) and are still working to clear the hazmat spill. Traffic is being detoured onto VA-6, followed by VA-151.

State Police say the driver of the truck was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for non-critical injuries. The driver of the Charger was taken to UVA Medical Center for serious injuries.

The detour in place may last for a handful of hours, according to VDOT.

The hazardous material on the truck must also be unloaded before the truck can be taken from the scene.

