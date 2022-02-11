UPS anticipates shipping millions of flowers for Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Valentine’s Day is Monday, but last-minute shoppers can take a deep breath and put supply chain worries aside.

UPS is set to import more than 89 million stems (or 742,000 boxes of flowers) from flower farms across the world-- specifically from Latin America to Miami International Airport.

From there, the flowers will be distributed to florists and small- and medium-sized businesses across the country ahead of the holiday.

“In anticipation for the seasonal demand, UPS has added 63 additional flights, 118 flights in total primarily from Colombia and Ecuador,” said Becca Hunnicutt with UPS’s media relations and global communications.

UPS’s peak period for flower imports runs January 21 through February 12.

Roses are the largest single variety, making up approximately 90% of all flowers shipped.

