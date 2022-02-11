Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

UVA student-athletes using NIL to capitalize on big moments

Virginia guard Reece Beekman celebrates after draining a three pointer with 1 seconds to play...
Virginia guard Reece Beekman celebrates after draining a three pointer with 1 seconds to play that leads to a Cavaliers upset over the Duke Blue Devils.(WBTV)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals not only support student-athletes with the University of Virginia, it also gives a boos to area businesses.

“It’s really a three-way partnership with the licensee, Blue Ridge Graphics, the student-athletes and the retail partner,” Hook Sports Marketing Co-Founder Todd Goodale said.

The firm helps UVA student-athletes navigate NIL.

“Really, this is perfectly what NIL was meant for, that you can have a big moment that all parties win,” Goodale said.

At places such as Mincer’s on the UVA Corner, you can find a handful of your favorite players hanging on the racks.

“The licensing team, if they come to an agreement with the player, they say, ‘these are the players we have to offer,’ and I think we’ve gotten just about every one,” Cal Mincer with Mincer’s said.

Goodale says each student-athlete Hook Sports Marketing works with has full say throughout the process.

“Some student-athletes we work with don’t want to have jersey T-shirts, and that’s completely fine, but we want to bring them the opportunities and then let them decide, and if they want to do it then we’ll provide them the avenues in which they can move forward,” he said.

That’s how a moment such as Reece Beekman’s game-winning shot against Duke get remembered on a T-shirt forever.

“All parties win. The university wins, so the university is getting it’s royalty cut, and Reece is now getting a share of the royalties, as well,” Goodale said.

Even in Mincer’s, just one big shot has fans sorting through the racks.

“I think at both stores, people coming in excited from that shot,” Mincer said. “From what I heard we were wiped out at Stonefield from the Beekman ones.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Roanoke Police
Two arrested for shooting in Roanoke
Ambulance
Three dead, four hospitalized after Wythe County crash along I-81S
A slow front could bring scattered snow showers this weekend.
Cold front brings an end to the warmth and some late-weekend snow
Escaped TN Inmate Johnny Brown
Third escaped Tennessee inmate arrested in North Carolina
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Former assistant police chief identified in Buena Vista death investigation

Latest News

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Residents displaced after fire destroys home in Roanoke County Saturday morning
John Crews
Salem native leads Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament in Florida
Moneta home
Moneta Community Rebuilds Woman’s Burned-Down Home in Just 20 Days
Saturday Morning Update
What's Trending 2/12/22
What's Trending 2/12/22