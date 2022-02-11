Advertisement

Virginia Senate panel passes partial grocery tax repeal

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Senate committee has approved a compromise measure that would repeal part of the sales tax on groceries.

The proposal approved late Thursday doesn’t go as far as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for in fully repealing the tax. But the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports it would end the 1% that the state collects and the .5% that funds transportation.

The measure that passed 13-2 would also exempt menstrual products from the sales tax.

It wouldn’t repeal a 1% local option tax that goes to local governments.

The measure needs to clear the Senate floor before it heads to the Republican-controlled House.

