Warm through Saturday, then some snow possible Sunday

Highs climb into the 50s and 60s Friday afternoon

Still mild Saturday for most

Snow possible Saturday night/Sunday morning

FRIDAY - SATURDAY

A warm, SW wind will keep our temperatures above average through Saturday. Under abundant sunshine, highs will warm into the upper 50s to mid 60s Friday.

A sinking cold front will begin pushing into the mountains Saturday. This will lead to more clouds to the west and cooler weather with highs in the 40s west of the Blue Ridge. To the east ahead of the front, highs will remain well above average.

Highs warm into the 50s and 60s. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

The cold front will drift slowly and stall over our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will allow for rain and snow showers to develop. At the same time we a coastal system will move north off the Carolina coastline. This two system will merge Sunday over the ocean and pull away taking any precipitation with it.

For our area, this will not be a major snow storm. Given a limited window of time, low moisture, and mild surface temperatures to begin, most areas will only see an inch or less. The most likely area for higher totals would be along the ridge tops.

TIME AMOUNT IMPACTS Snow showers possible Sunday between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. A light dusting up to 1″ possible, with slightly higher amounts in the mountains. Roads may become slick before sunrise but improve as we warm above freezing late Sunday morning.

A brief, light snow event is possible Sunday morning as a weak front moves through. (WDBJ7)

