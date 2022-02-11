WDBJ7 holds Super Bowl dip competition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stage is set -- the teams have been decided -- Super Bowl 56 is Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in California February 13.

To get into the spirit of the Super Bowl, we had a little friendly competition here on WZBJ24.

Kimberly McBroom and Janay Reece faced off against Neesey Payne and Daniel Grimes to see who can make the better dip and represent one of the teams in the game.

The dips are judged on taste, presentation, connection to the city they represent, and if belongs at a Super Bowl party? The dips are judged by someone who has made a few dishes here on WZBJ24 -- chef Loren Hunter!

Team Bengals recipe:

Kimberly and Janay are Team Bengals and the dish they prepared is a Cincinnati-Style Chili Cheese Dip. This is a dish that warms the soul.

To make this dip, you’ll need a crockpot, cream cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, plus ingredients to make the chili (you can buy a canned chili) such as ground beef, tomato paste, chili powder, cinnamon, garlic powder, cumin, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper, sugar and apple cider vinegar.

Put the ground beef in the crockpot with all the seasonings, until cooked all the way through. Add about 8 ounces of cream cheese and about one and a half cups of shredded cheddar cheese and let it cook on low until all the cheese is melted (or you can cook it all in the oven for 30 minutes).

You can add some of your favorite add-ins like diced onions, jalapenos or any cheese you want!

Team Rams recipe:

Daniel and Neesey are Team Rams and they prepared two dishes! The first dish is a bacon guacamole dip. You’ll be getting a full taste of Rodeo Drive with their dishes.

You’ll need bacon, avocados, lime juice, an onion, cilantro, garlic, salt, and pepper. The first step is to mash the avocados with a large fork.

Next, will be to add in your cooked bacon. Then add in one tablespoon of lime juice, one red onion that has been chopped, one cup of fresh cilantro, garlic, and season with salt and pepper!

For their second dish, they made something fun that is just like LA: Real, artificial, and rich: Popcorn with M&Ms.

The Judging:

With the help of Leo Hirsbrunner and judge Chef Loren Hunter, the winner is .... (see video)

