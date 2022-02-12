Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for locked-out players arrived at Major League Baseball’s office for the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

Bruce Meyer, the union’s head negotiator, arrived with two staff lawyers for the session. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that management planned to make a new offer at the meeting.

This was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police
Two arrested for shooting in Roanoke
Ambulance
Three dead, four hospitalized after Wythe County crash along I-81S
A slow front could bring scattered snow showers this weekend.
Cold front brings an end to the warmth and some late-weekend snow
Escaped TN Inmate Johnny Brown
Third escaped Tennessee inmate arrested in North Carolina
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Former assistant police chief identified in Buena Vista death investigation

Latest News

US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Residents displaced after fire destroys home in Roanoke County Saturday morning
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in
The US and NATO allies now believe Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at a moment’s...
US, NATO allies believe Russia could invade Ukraine any moment