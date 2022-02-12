Cold front brings snow and colder air on Sunday

One more mild afternoon Saturday (40s, 50s, 60s)

Brief burst of snow early Sunday morning

Much colder temperatures Sunday

THIS WEEKEND

Clouds increase as a slow moving front moves in tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

A cold front will slowly drift and stall over our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will allow for a few light rain and snow showers to develop before quickly advancing east.

A front brings snow tonight into Sunday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

For our area, this will not be a major snow storm. Given a limited window of time, low moisture, and mild surface temperatures to begin, most areas will only see a dusting to an inch. The most likely area for higher totals would be along the ridge tops and near the Shenandoah Valley.

TIME AMOUNT IMPACTS Snow showers possible Sunday between 1 a.m. & 1 p.m. A light dusting up to 1″ possible. Roads may become slick before sunrise but improve as we warm above freezing late Sunday morning.

Snow forecast for Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

By Sunday afternoon, look for sunny breaks as the front moves east of the area. Any slick conditions will quickly improve as temperatures climb above freezing. It will be a chilly afternoon with highs only in the 30s, while dropping quickly into the 20s by Monday morning.

MONDAY • TUESDAY • WEDNESDAY

The week begins cold with highs only in the 30s on Monday for Valentine’s Day. Temperatures quickly jump back to around 50° by Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY • FRIDAY

A strong front will enter the area by Thursday and Friday bringing a returned chance of rain to end the week. At this time, the front should clear the area by next weekend and doesn’t bring much of a temperature drop.

