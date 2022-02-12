Cold front brings snow and colder air on Sunday
Light snow is expected early Sunday morning
- One more mild afternoon Saturday (40s, 50s, 60s)
- Brief burst of snow early Sunday morning
- Much colder temperatures Sunday
THIS WEEKEND
A cold front will slowly drift and stall over our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will allow for a few light rain and snow showers to develop before quickly advancing east.
For our area, this will not be a major snow storm. Given a limited window of time, low moisture, and mild surface temperatures to begin, most areas will only see a dusting to an inch. The most likely area for higher totals would be along the ridge tops and near the Shenandoah Valley.
|TIME
|AMOUNT
|IMPACTS
|Snow showers possible Sunday between 1 a.m. & 1 p.m.
|A light dusting up to 1″ possible.
|Roads may become slick before sunrise but improve as we warm above freezing late Sunday morning.
By Sunday afternoon, look for sunny breaks as the front moves east of the area. Any slick conditions will quickly improve as temperatures climb above freezing. It will be a chilly afternoon with highs only in the 30s, while dropping quickly into the 20s by Monday morning.
MONDAY • TUESDAY • WEDNESDAY
The week begins cold with highs only in the 30s on Monday for Valentine’s Day. Temperatures quickly jump back to around 50° by Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
THURSDAY • FRIDAY
A strong front will enter the area by Thursday and Friday bringing a returned chance of rain to end the week. At this time, the front should clear the area by next weekend and doesn’t bring much of a temperature drop.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.