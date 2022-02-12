Estranged boyfriend arrested for alleged stabbing Friday in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 46-year-old woman is recovering Friday night after she was stabbed earlier in the day in the 1000 block of Paxton Street.

According to Danville Police, she sustained what looked to be serious injuries to the head and was taken to the SOVAH Danville emergency room before being flown to another facility. She is in “good condition.”

The estranged boyfriend of the victim, Dennis Carl Randle Jr, 44 of Danville, was determined to be a suspect. Police say this was a targeted attack.

He was located at around 8 p.m. and arrested without conflict.

Randle Jr was processed for aggravated malicious wounding and is being held without bond at the Danville City Jail.

